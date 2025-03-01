US Marshals track down Philadelphia murder suspect following report on Action News

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of Philadelphia's most wanted fugitives is now behind bars after a report on Action News inspired U.S. Marshals to look into the case.

Authorities arrested 44-year-old Edward Barbin on Thursday. He was wanted for murder among other offenses.

U.S. Marshals arrested Barbin in a West Philadelphia row home after they say he tried to escape police custody by climbing onto a roof.

"He's looking for a way to get down, but it was only a section of five row homes, so his only option was to try and break into an adjacent rowhome," said U.S. Marshal Rob Clark, describing the arrest.

Investigators tracked the suspect to the 5200 block of Wyalusing Avenue. Barbin is accused of killing 56-year-old Robert Bennett last month.

"There was no way we were going to let him escape. There was no way we weren't going to go in there and bring him to justice," said Clark.

Investigators say Barbin broke a skylight and tried to hide in a chimney but police found him in an empty rowhome.

The pursuit came after police saw a story on Action News about Bennett's murder and how the suspect was still on the run.

"Us going to the news was the best thing we could have possibly did. Because it was that news clip that made the marshals want to get this guy in custody," said Janiessa Bennett-Martinez, Bennett's daughter.

She says her dad was a loving father and grandfather.

He was having dinner with his girlfriend in his Parkside home when Barbin showed up and allegedly shot and killed Bennett.

"Why did he take my dad from me?" said Bennett-Martinez. "Explain to his grandkids they no longer have a grandfather because of something that could've been avoided. It's just unfair."

The family has been hoping for an arrest and closure.

They're one step closer with Barbin, who has been arrested multiple times on robbery and firearms charges, back behind bars.

"Thanks to the Philadelphia police officers who stayed on this case. So it was a win for everybody except Mr. Barbin," said Clark.