Family speaks out after loved one's murder in Parkside

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Robert Bennett's children say their dad was one of a kind.

"He was a lovely guy. We had fun everywhere we went together," said his son, Robert Bennett Jr.

"He takes care of his grandchildren literally all day. That's what he does. He's a granddad," added his daughter, Janiessa.

It was a bit more than three weeks ago when the 56-year-old was eating dinner with his girlfriend inside his home on the 4100 block of Leidy Avenue in Parkside.

Robert Bennett

Apparently, they decided to invite a couple they were friendly with to come over and share the meal. After they arrived, Bennett's girlfriend got up and went to the bedroom to change her clothing.

"(Dad's girlfriend) said maybe as soon as she got to the bedroom, she heard two shots go off. She runs outside and my dad is on the floor bleeding out," said Janiessa.

Police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Edward Barbin.

Bennett's family says after the shooting, Barbin demanded the victim's gun and fled the scene.

And the most disturbing element of this case is that no one knows what the suspect's motive might've been.

Barbin is now on Philadelphia's list of most wanted fugitives as Bennett's family hopes an arrest is made soon for the sake of the entire community.

"Yeah, my dad is gone. But let's not allow no one else to be gone because there is a guy running out there like a madman with two guns," said the victim's son.

The victim's cousin was shot in the hand during the incident but is expected to fully recover.

Police say Edward Barbin should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Police.