Utility crews in the Philadelphia region prepare for storm emergencies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As heavy rains and winds moved in Wednesday afternoon, utility and transportation crews were ready for any potential emergencies.

At SEPTA's Wayne Junction Shop in Germantown, workers tested out a box truck that travels along Regional Rail.

It's a tool for power workers to cut back trees, remove branches from the tracks, or "repair any of our lines that would happen to come down in case of an emergency," said Edward Patterson Jr., assistant director of power for Regional Rail.

SEPTA says they plan for days like Wednesday, when heavy rain and wind are in the forecast.

"We know there are certain areas that are going to be worse than others, so we have multiple crews spread out over the railroad," said Patterson.

PECO appeared to be working on power lines in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday ahead of the weather.

The power company says it has extra staff in, and it opened its emergency operations center for the storm.

"High winds with a lot of rain causes trees and tree branches to come down, which is the single largest cause for power outages," said Tom Brubaker, PECO spokesperson.

Meanwhile, PennDOT crews were out clearing storm drains on the Schuylkill Expressway to keep the roads safe for drivers.

"If you see any heavy rain, just make sure you're driving slow. Keep your following distance from the car in front of you," said Robyn Briggs, community relations coordinator. "We don't advise to drive through any standing water."

Back in Germantown, SEPTA workers say service may be slower during a storm, but trains will still be running.

"We're in the business of moving people and that's what we aim to do," said Patterson.