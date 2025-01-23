Tips on getting the best flowers for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away, and if you're thinking about sending your special someone flowers, we have some advice.

First, if you are having flowers delivered, deal one-on-one with a local florist. It's easier to communicate what you want. If things don't go right, you'll know with whom to lodge a complaint.

Beware when searching for a local florist online. The results will likely include companies that don't actually have a shop in that area.

"They're either outright scams or middlemen who take in a bunch of orders and then try to find a local florist to arrange them and deliver them," explained Kevin Brasler, executive director of Consumers' Checkbook.

Brasler says many consumers who hire such companies have problems.

"What's being delivered isn't what they paid for. Deliveries are often late, sometimes by a week," he said.

Look for reviews, search Google maps to make sure the florist has a brick and mortar location, and call them.

"So the good news about using one of these national floral networks, 1-800-FLOWERS or FTD, is that they are aligning with real florists. But the problem is often what you see on their website, these big elaborate bouquets, aren't so big when they get delivered," said Brasler.

Read the fine print, check the dimensions of the vase and check if the bouquet pictured is premium or deluxe instead of standard.

And here are a few money-saving tips.

"If you want flowers delivered, the sooner you can arrange for them, the better," Brasler noted.

Brasler says the closer it gets to Valentine's Day, the more extra fees can accumulate.

Also, consider having an arrangement delivered a day before the holiday, which could save you even more money.

If you're picking up flowers in person, Brasler says go to your local grocery store like Trader Joe's. You can get beautiful bouquets for a fraction of the price and many, including Wegmans and Giant, have professionals on-site who will create custom arrangements for you.

