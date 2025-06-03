Delaware school van driver accused of having sex with 14-year-old

MINQUADALE, Del. (WPVI) -- A Delaware man is facing charges after he allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl.

New Castle County police arrested 34-year-old Joseph Caceres on rape charges after the victim came forward.

Neighbors told Action News that between 10 and 15 cop cars were seen along the 100 block of Valerie Lane on Sunday before he was taken away in handcuffs.

Police say the assault began in November 2024 when Caceres was employed as a van driver for Red Lion Christian Academy. He allegedly had regular contact with the victim while providing her transportation from school.

According to investigators, Caceres met with her in public, in his vehicle and even brought her to his house where they engaged in sexual activity.

Neighbors tell Action News he's lived in the area for a while and that the neighborhood is full of children and families.

Caceres is being held on $100,000 cash bail.

Action News has reached out to the school for comment, but we have not heard back.