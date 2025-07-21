Van wanted after 19-year-old fatally shot in Philadelphia's Germantown section

Detectives are looking for a minivan in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old who was riding a scooter in the city's Germantown section.

Detectives are looking for a minivan in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old who was riding a scooter in the city's Germantown section.

Detectives are looking for a minivan in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old who was riding a scooter in the city's Germantown section.

Detectives are looking for a minivan in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old who was riding a scooter in the city's Germantown section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives are looking for a minivan in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old who was riding a scooter in the city's Germantown section.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of East Rittenhouse Street on July 3, just before sunrise.

Police released surveillance video showing at least three people in a white Toyota Sienna minivan.

The vehicle has damage on the driver's side and bumper area.

Call police if you recognize the minivan.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.