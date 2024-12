Vandal arrested after allegedly setting fire to gas lines at Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

A suspect is in custody and is being accused of vandalizing several gas pumps at a Wawa store in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood.

A suspect is in custody and is being accused of vandalizing several gas pumps at a Wawa store in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood.

A suspect is in custody and is being accused of vandalizing several gas pumps at a Wawa store in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood.

A suspect is in custody and is being accused of vandalizing several gas pumps at a Wawa store in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect is in custody and is being accused of vandalizing several gas pumps at a Wawa store in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood.

The Action Cam was at the scene just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, where you can see the damaged pumps.

Police say the vandal smashed and set fire to the gas lines.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly and the suspect was taken into custody nearby.

Wawa temporarily closed the store.