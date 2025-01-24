Vandal slashed pride flag outside Wilmington, Delaware church

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A pride flag outside a Wilmington, Delaware, church was nearly slashed into two pieces.

Rev. Shada Sullivan of the Church of the Holy City says the church's building manager made the discovery Monday afternoon.

The vandalism is believed to have occurred sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

A motive is unclear, and while Sullivan says she was disappointed and frustrated, the church's resolve to support the LGBTQ+ is strong.

"We feel clear about our call to faith and what that means for us in terms of showing love and living love and we will not be deterred from that mission," Rev. Sullivan said.

Sullivan believes the vandal jumped over their fence and left behind footprints in what was then freshly fallen snow. The footprints in the snow were still visible Thursday. A new flag has been ordered, but for now, the damaged flag continues to fly to send a message amid some anxiety within the community.

"I felt that leaving it there is still a testament to what we believe in and our resolve to continue to support the community. Many people in the LGBTQ+ community are really afraid, and understandably so. That was one of the reasons I felt it was important to make a really strong statement of solidarity with them and to make sure they understood they would always be welcome in our community with their whole selves," Rev. Sullivan said.

Neighbors near the intersection of Broome Street and busy Pennsylvania Avenue, where the church is located, were shocked and disappointed.

"Maybe it was somebody not in the neighborhood, but it's definitely out of character for this area. I'm raising my daughter here and I want her to know that this community and this country as a whole respects everyone," said Meagan McDonald.

"It's heartbreaking frankly because there's a lot of people in this community that are from the LGBTQ+ community and they're fantastic people. The people at the church are too," added Dan Hahn.

Wilmington police confirm they're investigating but have not released any information on a possible suspect or motive.

Sullivan sent this letter to the church members and says she has grace for whoever is responsible.

"Our faith also calls for us to have compassion towards those who have wronged us. So without knowing this person's context or state of mind, we will work to continue to make sure we keep a space of compassion open. That's also part of the work that's before us," Sullivan said.

Sullivan said a pride flag has been displayed outside the church for two years and they have never had any issues before.