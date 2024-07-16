Vehicles hit by vandals in South Philadelphia parking lot for 2nd time this month

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Car owners were cleaning up on Tuesday after vandals damaged multiple vehicles in a South Philadelphia parking lot.

This isn't the first time the lot has been targeted.

Dozens of neighbors say their car windows were shattered right off of Broad and Reed streets.

Michelle Thomas, one of the people who parks in the lot, walked outside to find shattered glass from windows broken by vandals.

"I came in this morning and was like, 'Here it is again," said Thomas.

This is the second time this month that cars have been vandalized in this lot.

"The week of the 4th of July I noticed about six cars with their windows busted out, so this is the second time I've seen this," Thomas said.

Detectives and the crime scene unit were out on Tuesday morning gathering evidence left behind and checking for surveillance images.

Residents say dozens of cars were hit, and this has happened not only here but in other areas of South Philadelphia recently.

"Seventeen, maybe 20 cars out here had their windows broken," said Lily Gebbia.

She said the front driver's seat window of her car was shattered. It's the second time she's been a victim of vandals.

The first time she was targeted, they stole much more.

"The first time they stole my debit card because I had left it in there. I do Uber Eats so they stole my Uber Eats card where I go and pay for peoples' orders. I had $40 cash in there the first time," Gebbia said.

Residents say the cost to fix their windows is adding up. One victim said just this month he's out $300.