Family of Wissinoming mother fatally struck in hit-and-run pleads for driver to surrender

It's been nearly a week since Veronica Herling was killed, her family only learned about what happened three days ago.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of a Northeast Philadelphia woman fatally struck by a vehicle last week is pleading for the driver to do the right thing.

Authorities say the 43-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing Levick Street in the Wissinoming section of the city.

The vehicle never stopped and fled the scene.

Veronica Herling

According to officials, the victim was hit so hard she was launched 200 feet down the street.

On Thursday, the brother of the victim, identified as Veronica Herling, returned to the site, which is only blocks away from her home.

"It hits you like a ton of bricks, not something you expect to hear -- your sister is only 43 years old and just passed away," said Daniel Herling. "She had seven kids she's leaving behind, five of which are under the age of 18. So there's a lot to take care of with her no longer here."

It's been nearly a week since she was killed, her family only learned about what happened three days ago.

"It's not uncommon to not talk to someone for a few days, so we didn't think anything of it until we got that phone call," said Herling. "They identified her by her fingerprints."

It was Halloween night, her family says she was walking around 2 a.m. when she was hit.

Action News obtained surveillance video, but the image of what police describe as a dark-colored SUV was just a blur as it sped away from the scene.

"He needs to turn himself in, and if not, hope police are doing everything they can to catch him," said Herling.

Herling says the family is currently raising money for a proper burial.

They hope her death does not go in vain.

"Quite often that people come speeding down the bridge and down this street, maybe they need to put in speed bumps or something so this doesn't continuously happen, or cost someone else their life," said Herling."Everyone just needs to slow down a bit, life's not that busy."