10th annual Veteran's Parade set to march through Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ahead of Veteran's Day, 6abc and residents across Philadelphia are honoring the men and women who served our nation at the Veteran's Parade!

The 10th annual Veteran's Parade -- which 6abc is a proud sponsor of -- is set to kick off at noon on Sunday, November 10.

Officials say the parade will take a new route this year, starting at 21st Street along the Ben Franklin Parkway. It's set to end just past the Philadelphia Art Museum at Eakins Oval around 4 p.m.

Action News' Alicia Vitarelli and Sharrie Williams are set to host the parade along with Chef Robert Irvine and Brigadier General Maureen Weigl.

You can watch the parade live starting at 12:30 p.m. by watching on 6abc and wherever you stream us.

Road Closures:

The following streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday until 5 p.m.:

- Eakins Oval

The following streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday for the parade starting area:

- Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 18th Street and 21st Street

The following streets will be closed beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and will reopen when the parade concludes:

- Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 21st Street and Eakins Oval (Parade will go around the north side of Eakins Oval and end on the south side)

Parking Restrictions:

Streets closed for the parade will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones on Sunday, according to city officials. Drivers are warned that any vehicles parked in these locations during the posted hours will be relocated.

Additional road closures and parking restrictions may be necessary in the area around the parade, local leaders say.

Public Transportation:

SEPTA Bus Routes 7, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, 49, 124, and 125 will be detoured from their normal routes beginning at 5 a.m. on Sunday through approximately 5 p.m.

Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at septa.org.

