Vice presidential nominees, Vance and Walz, both stumping in Philadelphia area this weekend

Republican JD Vance will be in Leesport, Berks County, and Democrat Tim Walz will be in Allentown.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With polls showing Pennsylvania as a toss-up, both vice presidential nominees will be stumping in the Philadelphia area over the weekend.

The current vice president, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, took questions from Oprah Winfrey during a live-streamed chat watched by many celebrities. They discussed abortion and gun ownership, among other things.

Harris hopes the chat won over undecided voters, while rallying her base to vote.

Winfrey is registered as an Independent but endorsed Harris during the DNC in Chicago.

Republican challenger Donald Trump called the chat another sign that Harris is more in touch with elitist than the average American.

On the other side of the aisle, Trump is not coming to Bucks County on Sunday as planned, according to reports.

Reuters had reported earlier this week that Trump was to have a joint appearance with Poland's President Andrzej Duda at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown. However, a reason for the change is not clear.

Trump's campaign website shows he will be holding rallies Friday in North Carolina, and will be in Indiana, Pennsylvania, for a rally on Monday.