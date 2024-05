Victims of gun violence honored outside Philadelphia City Hall

Victims of gun violence honored outside Philadelphia City Hall

Victims of gun violence honored outside Philadelphia City Hall

Victims of gun violence honored outside Philadelphia City Hall

Victims of gun violence honored outside Philadelphia City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pictures of victims of gun violence were displayed outside of Philadelphia City Hall on Saturday to honor their memories.

"We gather to honor the enduring memory of George Floyd," one commentator said.

The Labor for Black Lives Coalition hosted its 4th annual memorial event.

It comes on the four-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The group was created to ensure that organized labor takes action to support the movement for Black lives.