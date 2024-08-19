Victoria's Kitchen & Catering grows soul food business with family and finesse

Victoria Tyson is the owner of Victoria's Kitchen & Catering, a growing soul food business with locations in Philly's West Oak Lane and Sicklerville.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Victoria Tyson started cooking platters at home to deliver to hair salons and barbershops in her neighborhood over 10 years ago.

At the time, she was a hospital technician and mother who was looking to make ends meet.

Today, Tyson oversees a burgeoning business that includes two locations of Victoria's Kitchen & Catering, a food truck, a commercial kitchen, and catering for the new Akwaaba Tea Salon.

Serving all the soul food classics, Tyson and all four of her adult children keep the business running with the base takeout location in the neighborhood she grew up in - West Oak Lane.

Plans are in the works to expand even further with a "meal prep service" for people to have fully-cooked meals for the week delivered right to their door, and summer cooking camps for kids.

250 Sicklerville Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081

856-516-0495