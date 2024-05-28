Couple's sunscreen hilariously glows under Barcelona nightclub's lighting

  • Watch Now

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, May 28, 2024 3:13PM
BARCELONA, Spain (WPVI) -- A couple's night out in Barcelona, Spain took quite a hilarious turn.

When the pair walked into a nightclub they noticed that their sunscreen was glowing bright white under the club's lighting.

Video shows all of Estella Tarrio's sunscreen glowing in the dark earlier this month.

Her partner didn't put on quite as much as she did.

The hilarious incident has gotten them a lot of attention.

The video of their glowing sunscreen has been viewed over 4M times on TikTok.

