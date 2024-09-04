Fire that damaged multiple buildings in Mayfair was an act of arson, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire that swept through several buildings in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia early Wednesday morning was an act of arson, police say.

The fire broke out around 4:43 a.m. in the 4100 block of Decatur Street, which is right around the corner from the fire station at Decatur and Frankford Avenue.

A line of fire trucks could be seen all down the street.

The fire spread from a home to three garages, and police say the residents from two homes have been displaced. No one was injured.

There was no immediate word as to how the fire was set.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).