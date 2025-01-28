Video shows ICE raid at car wash in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section; 7 men reportedly detained

Video obtained by Action News shows a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a car wash in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

Video obtained by Action News shows a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a car wash in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

Video obtained by Action News shows a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a car wash in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

Video obtained by Action News shows a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a car wash in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Video obtained by Action News shows a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a car wash in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

The video showed ICE agents at Complete Autowash.

Witnesses and advocacy groups tell us seven men were detained from this location.

This was one of at least two early morning immigration raids undertaken across Philadelphia on Tuesday.

They come amid an increased crackdown by the Trump administration.

RELATED: Immigration officers say 'the worst go first,' but now there's no 'free pass'

The White House said Tuesday that these raids will now target anyone in the country illegally for any reason, not merely those with a prior criminal record.

Administration officials have already said they could target places of employment, schools and churches.