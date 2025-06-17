24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Video shows man calmly firing gun down street in the Kensington section of Philadelphia

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 9:18PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Newly released surveillance video shows a suspect casually firing a gun down the street as he walks through a Philadelphia intersection.

It happened in the early morning hours of June 7 at Rising Sun Avenue and Venango Street in the Kensington section.

The suspect was seen in a nearby after-hours club prior to the shooting.

Police say he fled the scene in a silver Dodger Avenger sedan with a large dent in the rear bumper.

A 41-year-old man was shot and was last reported to be hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.

