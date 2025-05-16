Villanova officials attending Pope Leo XIV's inaugural Mass in Vatican City

VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) -- This weekend marks the inaugural Mass for Pope Leo XIV, a historic moment for American Catholics, honored to celebrate its first homegrown papal leader.

Pope Leo attended Villanova University in the late 70s, so naturally, his former classmates, colleagues and friends from around the world are rushing to Rome to celebrate and pray for him.

Among them is Father Bernie Scianna, the Senior Associate Dean of Students for student support at Villanova.

He shared pictures with Action News, showing all of Pope Leo's big moments, with his dear friend by right his side.

This time will be no different.

Father Scianna says the election of America's first pope has re-energized the community in more ways than one, especially for those he says are discerning a call for themselves.

They have received hundreds of calls inquiring about the Augustinian order.

Even the students at Villanova are finding themselves enthralled by this papacy.

We're told other groups from Villanova are meeting in Rome.

The inaugural Mass is on Sunday at 4 a.m. EST at St. Peter's Square in Rome.

