Villanova University student raped by Uber driver on campus, police say

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, September 21, 2024 1:20AM
VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway at Villanova University after a student says she was raped by an Uber driver on campus, according to the director of public safety.

The incident was reported to the university on Friday.

Campus police say the female student says she was raped by a male Uber driver in the Commons residence hall complex during the overnight hours of September 13th to 14th.

The victim says after being dropped off, the driver then entered the residence hall and raped her.

Police have identified the driver who has since been banned from the university as the incident continues to be investigated.

"Sexual assault is a devastating crime that has no place in our society. We are appalled by what's been described, and banned the driver as soon as this was reported to us. We will assist law enforcement however we can," said Uber in a statement to Action News.

No further information was immediately available.

Police urged students to always contact public safety's emergency line at 610-519-4444 if they witness any concerning behavior.

The university shared these safety tips:

Rideshare Safety Information

  • Minimize the time that you're standing outside by yourself with your phone in your hand. Instead, wait inside until the app shows that your driver has arrived.

  • Every time you take a trip please make sure you're getting into the right car with the right driver by matching the license plate, car make and model, and driver photo with what's provided in your app.

  • Whenever possible, sit in the back seat, especially if you're riding alone. This helps ensure that you can safely exit on either side of the vehicle to avoid moving traffic, and it gives you and your driver some personal space.

  • While you are on your trip share your trip details through the rideshare app, with the Nova Safe App or via sharing location on your cellular phone with a friend or family member.

