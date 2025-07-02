A visit from Founding Father - Ben Franklin!

6abc STUDIOS (WPVI) -- Just in time for the July 4th holiday weekend, Sunday at 11:30 am, host Matt O'Donnell sat down with the one, the only BEN FRANKLIN! As one of America's Founding Fathers and signer of the Declaration of Independence, they discussed his impressive list of 'Firsts' and what he's most proud of inventing! (I bet you can't guess!) Then the Panel weighted in on what our Founding Fathers would think of the country today, plus discussed if America is still considered a Democracy, and what would happen if Artificial Intelligence was used to run our government? Get some interesting patriotic musings with Dom Giordano, Nia Meeks, Farah Jimenez and Rich Negrin.