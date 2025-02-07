Voorhees food influencer has treasured recipe for cheesesteak spring rolls

The recipe comes from the Fountain Restaurant at the old Four Seasons on the Parkway

VOORHEES, NJ (WPVI) -- If you're looking for the ultimate Philly food to serve at your Super Bowl party, a local food influencer is sharing a recipe for a delicious, nostalgic dish.

The signature Philly cheesesteak spring rolls at the Fountain Restaurant at the old Four Seasons on the Parkway were the appetizers of legends.

That restaurant closed 11 years ago, but the recipe lives on, thanks to Shereen Pavlides, a food influencer from Voorhees.

"It's Philadelphia, so I had to do a cheesesteak," Pavlides said.

She said she used to work at the Fountain Restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel for a while.

"I did those. My niche is cooking from scratch, so I kept it more homemade," she said. "Here's the thing, when you make it from scratch and you're serving it to people, and they're just gushing over it, it just makes you feel so good. That's what it's all about."

On TikTok, more than five million people follow Cooking with Shereen.

She says she wants to set you up for success with her 60-second recipes.

It all started with a recipe she learned as a child.

"I made my mom's chicken cutlets," Pavlides says. "I thought everyone in the world knew how to make chicken cutlets. They didn't."

"Everyone started making them. The video went nuts. It had millions of views. From there I was like, alright, I'm going to jump on. That was five years ago," she added.

Shereen is now working on her third cookbook.

Chick here for Shireen's cheesesteak spring roll recipe.