VP Harris, Democrats face historic nomination process that hasn't been seen in decades

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is drumming up support from delegates in Pennsylvania and across the country as she tries to deter any challenges to her bid to become the Democratic nominee.

This comes after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, endorsing Harris as the next presidential nominee.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Delegation to the Democratic National Convention held an emergency meeting to determine pledged delegates for Harris.

The delegation unanimously pledged its 159 votes to Harris one day after Biden made his historic announcement.

Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, who is also a candidate for auditor general, was among the delegates on the virtual call.

He said while members were grateful for the effort Biden had put in until the very end, they were pumped for the shot of enthusiasm Harris had injected into the party.

"Kamala Harris has a vision and a record of making life better for working families all across our country," Kenyatta said. "She is going to be our nominee. Let's make that crystal clear."

Kenyatta said now is time for Democrats to unite as a party following weeks of in-fighting about whether Biden should continue in the race.

With him clearing the way, Kenyatta said Harris was successfully reaching out to delegates and asking for support.

"I was proud to be on that call where we did unanimously endorse the vice president to be our Democratic nominee," he said.

According to ABC News reporting, Harris has already secured the commitment of enough Democratic delegates for her to become her party's nominee and face off with the Republican nominee, Donald Trump.

Dr. John Kennedy, a political science professor at West Chester University, said at this point in the game it would be a "fool's errand" to challenge the vice president for the nomination.

"I can't imagine someone of any real prominence risking their political future by taking on the vice president," Kennedy said. "At the time of the convention, we'll be three months away from the election. And with early voting starting sooner, it's a time for a party to get together."

Kennedy said this was significant because the last time Democrats were in a similar predicament, President Lyndon B. Johnson had declined the party's nomination.

Johnson was the country's 36th president, serving from 1963 to 1969.

When Vice President Hubert Humphrey stepped in, his candidacy was challenged in a contentious open convention, which ultimately saw Humphrey come out as the nominee.

"He was the Democratic nominee and ultimately started a campaign behind the challenger, Richard Nixon. Made it very close at the end but came up a little short," Kennedy said.

State Representative Amen Brown, who is among a cadre of local elected officials who threw their support behind Harris, said he believed the Democrats were well-positioned to win.

Brown said he had been fielding calls and messages from people of all ages wanting to know more about Harris.

"She is the conversation. She is going to be the leader of our party. She is going to get us across the finish line," Brown said.