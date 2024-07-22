Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro on shortlist for potential VP candidates; received call from Harris: sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many people questioning what the full Democratic ticket is going to look like in November now that President Biden has announced he will "stand down."

One of several names being thrown around as a potential vice presidential candidate is Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Sources tell ABC News that Harris called Shapiro on Sunday after she officially launched her campaign for presidency.

The Pennsylvania governor has been seen a lot in national news stories in the past year.

He was recently on the ground in Butler, Pa., after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. He was also often on the scene after the I-95 collapse and rapid rebuild on that stretch of road in the Philadelphia.

"My number choice is Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro," said Rep. Joanna McClinton, (D) Pennsylvania Speaker of the House. "He is the only governor right now that has led a commonwealth with a divided legislature. Everywhere else, it's either all Republican or all Democrat -- from governor to House, to assembly, to delegates, to the Senate. He has done a phenomenal job."

McClinton is also a super delegate and has joined a growing chorus of Democratic leaders backing Shapiro for Harris' running mate pick.

Gov. Shapiro, 51, has also been a loyal surrogate for Biden. He has won three statewide races: two as attorney general and one as governor. He also served as a Montgomery County Commissioner during his early days in politics.

What would happen if he is selected?

If selected, Shapiro would be allowed to remain governor while running and only has to give up the office if he wins and is sworn in as vice president.

Shapiro issued a statement Sunday endorsing Harris and saying he would do everything he could to get her elected.

Pennsylvania is, of course, a battleground state.