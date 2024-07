Former Pa. Governor Ed Rendell reacts to Biden's announcement

Action News anchor Brian Taff sat down with former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell to discuss President Biden's decision to drop out of the election.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News anchor Brian Taff sat down with former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell on Monday.

The iconic lawmaker served as Philadelphia mayor, Pennsylvania governor, and chair of the Democratic National Party.

His phone has been ringing a lot in the last 24 hours, but he graciously answered our call to discuss the developments of President Joe Biden dropping out of the election and his endorsement for VP Kamala Harris.

Watch the interview in the video player above.