Wisconsin deputies search for survivors after house explosion, fire; 1 hospitalized

Deputies are searching for survivors after a Walworth County, Wisconsin house explosion on Kulow Road in Lafayette Tuesday afternoon.

LAFEYETTE, Wis. -- One person was flown to a nearby hospital after a house explosion in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, authorities said.

Calls began to come in just after 2:15 p.m. regarding a structure fire and possible explosion at a home in the area, police said.

The home was located on Kulow Road in Lafayette, the Walworth County Sheriff's Office said.

Walworth County sheriff's deputies and the Elkhorn Fire Department responded to the scene, and found a small fire and the aftermath of an apparent explosion.

Deputies began searching for survivors, and secured the area until fire and rescue personnel could arrive.

Firefighters made contact with a male victim who was in the basement, Elkhorn Fire Chief Trent Eichmann said.

It took 30 to 40 minutes to get to him, before he was taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown.

Family said only one person was home at the time of the explosion, but authorities continue to search the area for any other survivors.

Preliminary information suggests that the incident may be a result of a propane gas explosion, Eichmann said. Since the area is rural, it is not serviced by natural gas.

Video of the scene later Tuesday afternoon showed the home had been completely destroyed in the apparent blast.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.