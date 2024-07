Wandering emu captured in Newtown Township, Pa. Now, police are searching for the owner

Newtown Township Police in Bucks County found an emu wandering the streets.

NEWTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are looking for an owner who might be missing their animal.

It isn't your typical lost pet search.

Newtown Township Police in Bucks County said they found an emu wandering the streets.

They captured the animal at Stoopville Road and Rosenfield Drive Thursday night.

Now that they have it, they want to know who owns it.

They are asking people in the community to contact the county's non-emergency line to get the emu back to its rightful owner.