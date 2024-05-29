The Wardrobe in Philadelphia to host clothing event for the LGBTQ+ community

The Wardrobe in Philadelphia to host clothing event for the LGBTQ+ community

The Wardrobe in Philadelphia to host clothing event for the LGBTQ+ community

The Wardrobe in Philadelphia to host clothing event for the LGBTQ+ community

The Wardrobe in Philadelphia to host clothing event for the LGBTQ+ community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Wardrobe is where fashion meets inclusion, and its mission is to eliminate clothing insecurity year-round.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia-based shop is helping those in the LGBTQ+ community step into their true colors with free attire.

LGBTQ+ shoppers will receive free clothing, along with additional community resources, at the Spring Garden location for Pride Month.

"So when you're coming out as trans, you have an entire gender's worth of clothes that no longer fit your current gender - so what do you do?" asked Mars Sharrock, program director of The Wardrobe.

"It can be so expensive to figure out, what is my style that my gender is changing to. What am I trying to present to the world?" Sharrock says.

The Wardrobe says they're always in need of more menswear, so if you have any items to donate to one of their four locations, please do so.

Thursday's event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can RSVP to the event at wardrobepa.org/open-wardrobe.