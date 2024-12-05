Warning about travel scam allegedly targeting Asian community | Troubleshooters

SOUDERTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Action News Troubleshooters have a warning about an alleged travel scam.

Consumers across the country say a woman in Montgomery County is taking money but failing to fully deliver, or not deliver at all in some cases.

The travel agent is accused of advertising on Facebook and targeting people in her Vietnamese community. Those who spoke with the Troubleshooters said that after building their trust, she ripped them off by taking thousands of dollars for plane tickets that never materialized.

Chloe Tran told our Nydia Han she usually buys airline tickets online.

"But I decided to go this route because I was told that this lady always buys flight tickets in bulk, and so she was always able to get cheaper flights for us," said Tran of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tran said "this lady" is Hien Thanh Nguyen.

Nguyen operates a travel agency out of Souderton, Montgomery County, allegedly scamming consumers all over the country using various business names, including Xuat Canh My.

"I bought three flight tickets, and it was just one-way, and it was $3,096," added Tran.

But Tran says Nguyen never delivered on the flights to Japan.

"We purchased seven tickets," said Royal Chapman.

Chapman and his wife, Ny Ha, told the Troubleshooters they paid Xuat Canh My $17,605 by check for visas and round-trip flights to Vietnam, but their trip never happened.

They said they became suspicious when Nguyen failed to provide all the tickets or even proof of confirmation before the trip so they canceled it.

"My kids, they saw me cry a lot because I'm very upset," said Ha.

Ha and Chapman said out of the more than $17,000 the family paid, Nguyen returned only $2,000.

"I think it's wrong. I think it's completely wrong," said Chapman.

The Troubleshooters also spoke to other consumers with similar stories.

"She's targeting her own community. We have a group call with all the victims and it's really painful to see. Like some of the older victims didn't understand English, they make the bare minimum," added Tran.

To add insult to injury, Tran and Chapman said Nguyen threatened to take them to court for defaming her on Facebook.

Souderton Police Chief Brian Newhall opened a case against Nguyen in February and said it is an ongoing investigation

"I've gotten information from seven or eight people thus far," said Chief Newhall.

"And wide-reaching?" asked Nydia Han.

"Yes, it is. Seven different states involved going as far as Florida to Michigan to Oklahoma," he added.

The Troubleshooters reached out to the travel agency who said, "We always put the benefit of our customers first. If there are any errors, we accept all legal responsibilities."

At the agency's request, the Troubleshooters sent all the information of the customers we spoke to but never got a response back.

"What is your advice for people, so they don't end up in a situation like this?" Han asked Chief Newhall.

"I understand booking online, it's convenient. I understand booking with someone who may have the same background as you and speak the same language as you. That doesn't necessarily mean they're going to be legitimate or that's going to do best by their clients," he said.

Chief Newhall believes more victims are out there and wants them to contact him. He said the police department can accommodate any language with translators in-person or by phone.

If you believe you or a loved one is a victim you can call: 215-723-6500.