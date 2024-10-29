Suspect accused of stealing $5K generator from NJ Halloween light show

The suspect is also believed to be captured on video inside a Wawa in town.

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Washington Township, Gloucester County are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect accused of stealing a $5,000 generator from the Halloween drive-thru light show called "Glow."

Investigators released a picture of the suspect hauling the generator to a blue-colored Chevrolet Avalanche truck.

The suspect is also believed to be captured on video inside a Wawa in town.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Franchi at MJFranchi@pd.twp.washington.nj.us or Detective Barnett at mnbarnett@pd.twp.washington.nj.us or by calling 856-589-0330.

