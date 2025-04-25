Watch 'Francis: The People's Pope'

The ABC Owned Television Stations are highlighting local communities across the country that are commemorating and celebrating Pope Francis.

In "Francis: The People's Pope," we spoke with Americans the late pontiff personally touched and blessed. We also look back at his impact on pop culture and look ahead to the upcoming conclave.

Watch the half-hour special in the video player above. The special will also air on each station's streaming channels tonight.

Here's a quick look at the stories featured in "Francis: The People's Pope."

While in Philadelphia for the World Meeting of Families in 2015, Pope Francis blessed a number of babies, including an adorable one dressed as a mini pontiff. WPVI's Jessica Kartalija caught up with the families as they looked back on those special moments.

An Anaheim chef and restaurant owner calls his meeting with the pope in 2018 "something special." In an interview with KABC's Jessica De Nova, Bruno Serato shared video of the moment and also showed off a rosary gifted to him by Pope Francis.

Families from New York and New Jersey who were in Italy visiting Vatican City say they are grateful to witness this historic moment. WABC's Mike Marza has the story.

Buenos Aires, an Argentinian restaurant in New York's East Village, has fed many celebrities. But there's one special guest the owner will never forget. WABC's Lucy Yang spoke with owner Ismael Alba about the emotional moment he met the pope.

From his viral Instagram post to the cover of Rolling Stone, Pope Francis had no shortage of pop culture moments. Lara Spencer with "Good Morning America" has a look.

A powerful symbol of Mexican identity, Pope Francis last year encouraged the continued devotion to our Lady of Guadalupe, which further endeared him to Latino Catholics. WLS' Karen Jordan spoke with local residents about the pope's call for the compassionate treatment of migrants.

