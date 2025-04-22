Catching up with the babies blessed by Pope Francis in Philadelphia

Pope Francis blessed a number of babies while he was in Philadelphia for the World Meeting of Families in 2015.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Quinn Madden was too young to remember when Pope Francis came to Philadelphia in 2015.

Dressed as a mini-Pope, Quinn - who was then four months old - and her family waited patiently for the Papal parade to make its way down Independence Mall.

As the Pope-mobile drove past the Maddens, baby Quinn was plucked from the crowd.

A security guard carried her to the Pope, who blessed her and kissed her forehead.

"I feel like, lucky, and just my Nana says that he put extra joy into my heart," Quinn said. "I just feel so lucky and amazed."

Quinn turns 10 years old next month. While she won't have an opportunity to meet Pope Francis again, she knows quite a bit about his legacy.

"Just like a love person and a loving person, and people say he was a people person," Madden says. "Thank you for just being a good guy and doing all of the stuff he did."

Several families brought their children to be blessed by the Pope.

One kiss went to Gianna Masciantonio of Warrington. She was just a month old when she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

Her mother says his kiss gave their family the hope and the strength to keep fighting, and incredibly, Gianna recovered.

Today, Gianna is a happy 10-year-old who loves school, baking, making art, and having fun with friends.

Her family says "We will be forever grateful for his blessing and for the countless prayers and support that have surrounded Gianna's journey."

The Masciantonio family started a foundation, For the Love of Grace, to help children and families in need.