Water, air quality cleared amid potential toxic chemical contamination probe at Bartram's Garden

Bartram's Garden posted on its website that it was confirmed to them by the Philadelphia Water Department on Wednesday after testing.

Bartram's Garden posted on its website that it was confirmed to them by the Philadelphia Water Department on Wednesday after testing.

Bartram's Garden posted on its website that it was confirmed to them by the Philadelphia Water Department on Wednesday after testing.

Bartram's Garden posted on its website that it was confirmed to them by the Philadelphia Water Department on Wednesday after testing.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A potential chemical contamination situation in Southwest Philadelphia poses no risk to the city's drinking water, according to Bartram's Garden.

Bartram's Garden said they were notified by a visitor on Monday of a potential toxic chemical contamination near the Bartram's Trail Mile, prompting the trail's closure.

Then, on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protections said they would be testing the area to determine what chemicals were present and in what concentration in order to assess the possible health risks of exposure.

Bartram's Garden posted on its website that the Philadelphia Water Department confirmed on Wednesday that there is no risk.

The message also said air quality around the trail is not a threat.

The concern is connected to privately owned former industrial properties near the trail.

Fishing and boating at Bartram Garden is canceled until further notice.