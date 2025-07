Water main break floods road in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A water main break in North Philadelphia is causing flooding Monday morning.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was called out to North Franklin and West Thompson streets around 7:30 a.m. for a water main break.

When they arrived, they found water in the street.

The Philadelphia Water Department said the break is in an 8" water main.

It is unclear if anyone is without water service at this time.