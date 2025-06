Wawa Hoagie Day is here!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa Hoagie Day is here! It's a tradition leading up to the July 4 holiday.

The operation to assemble 25,000 shorti hoagies is already underway at the National Constitution Center.

As part of Wawa Welcome America celebrations, Mayor Parker will attend Wawa Hoagie Day.

A good portion of those hoagies being created will be distributed at the celebratory event that honors veterans, the USO, police officers and firefighters later today.