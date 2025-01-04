Suspect wanted for intentionally cutting Comcast fiber lines in Chester County

WEST BRANDYWINE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- West Brandywine police are searching for the person who intentionally cut Comcast fiber lines overnight on Thursday, leaving a few thousand customers without internet, phone and cable TV.

Police said the damage was extensive.

The impacted Chester County customers included those in Coatesville, Upper Uwchlan, Chester Springs, and Downingtown.

Comcast says the service was fully restored Friday afternoon.

However, it was a challenge for many before it was fixed, especially those who work from home and local businesses whose systems shut down for the day.

"We had customers showing up for orders that we never received so a lot of people leaving disappointed. We had people coming in for the games and people coming in with their computers to get their work done. A lot of people coming and leaving, it was just really tough on everybody," said Kara Schwenk, who is the manager at Liberty Union Bar and Grill.

"I just don't understand what the purpose is behind it beyond just trying to inconvenience people, which is frustrating," added Jennifer Hollywood, of J Hollywood Designs.

Comcast said in a statement, "Our teams worked as quickly as possible to restore services after vandalism impacted some customers in the Coatesville area."

Comcast said customers can request credit for the time they were without services through the app or by phone.

Police are working with Comcast officials to find the suspect responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

