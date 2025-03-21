West Chester University Alumna goes for golden ticket on American Idol

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- American Idol auditions continue this weekend with a singer/songwriter and West Chester University alumna going for a golden ticket.

Penny Samar says she chose Chappell Roan's smash hit "Pink Pony Club" for her audition.

She calls her own fans the Pink Penny Club and she even has merchandise for it.

"Who gets to say they auditioned for Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan?" Samar says. "You have to go all in!"

Samar is also releasing a brand new single on Sunday, the same day her audition airs.

If she looks familiar, she won the local vocal competition called "The Star" in Chester County last October.

Samar is from South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. At her watch party in her hometown Sunday, she's donating some of the proceeds to her local community theater, where she spent most of her childhood performing.

"I really owe a lot to them for me being where I am today, because that was where I got my start," she says.

You can watch Penny Samar's audition for "American Idol" on Sunday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.