Two people inside were taken to the hospital for observation.

Officials investigating cause of house fire in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are looking into the cause of a house fire in West Oak Lane.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the second floor of the home, on the 1600 block of 68th Avenue.

Two people inside were taken to the hospital for observation.

The fire was placed under control around 3 a.m. Sunday.