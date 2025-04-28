West Philly girls shoot for success through athletics with 'Team Up Philly'

This West Philly nonprofit is teaching girls how to collaborate, and shoot for a brighter future.

WEST PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This West Philly nonprofit is teaching young girls how to team up for their shared success.

"Team Up Philly" has a goal to uplift youth through various programs.

Most of those are athletic and fitness based, but also come from classroom activities and mentorship.

Most importantly, their activities encourage them to collaborate in an all-girl environment where they can be themselves.

Alisha Gooding, also known as "Coach A," started in this program at a young age.

From there, she has become one of the coordinators, hoping she can provide the same mentorship for the futures of young girls today.

