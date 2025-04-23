Tortoise hatchlings to make public debut at Philadelphia Zoo after mother sets world record

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo is celebrating the mother tortoise and her babies that set a world record.

The Western Santa Cruz Galapagos Tortoise made international headlines earlier this month when, at nearly 100 years old, she became the oldest first-time mom of her species.

The hatchlings will make their public debut Wednesday.

It comes on the 93rd anniversary of their mother's arrival at the zoo.

Her name is, appropriately, Mommy.

These are the first babies of her long life.

She has been at the Philadelphia Zoo since April 23, 1932.

