New Jersey Forest Fire Service battling wildfire in Wharton State Forest

The Batona Campground has been evacuated, and the Batona Trail is closed between Route 532 and Carranza Road.

Chopper 6 was over a large brush fire at Wharton State Forest in New Jersey on Friday.

Chopper 6 was over a large brush fire at Wharton State Forest in New Jersey on Friday.

Chopper 6 was over a large brush fire at Wharton State Forest in New Jersey on Friday.

Chopper 6 was over a large brush fire at Wharton State Forest in New Jersey on Friday.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews are responding to a large wildfire at Wharton State Forest in Tabernacle Township, New Jersey, on Friday.

The unknown-sized wildfire is burning in the area of the Batona Campground and Apple Pie Hill, near Tuckerton and Carranza roads.

The Batona Campground has been evacuated, and the Batona Trail is closed between Route 532 and Carranza Road.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service and firefighters from Burlington County are on the scene.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

NJ officials are also reminding people of the "No Drones in Fire Zones."

"If YOU fly, WE can't!" NJ Forest Fire Services says.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.