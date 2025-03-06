What dismantling the Department of Education could mean for schools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eliminating the Department of Education would take an act of Congress even if there is an executive order by the President of the United States.

Still, there is currently fear and uncertainty in education.

Inside Philadelphia City Council chambers, a resolution was introduced by Education Committee Chair Isaiah Thomas condemning President Trump's attempt to dismantle the US DOE.

"It's extremely frustrating, and today's resolution is to bring awareness and hopefully fully fund our schools," said Councilmember Thomas.

Philadelphia receives less than 2% of its $4.5 billion budget in federal funds. But education groups said if there are cuts, the poor and disabled would suffer the most.

Aaron Chapin is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association.

"Communities across the commonwealth would feel this effect almost instantaneous," he said. "And it's something that we aren't willing to gamble on."

Chapin said Pennsylvania receives about $1.6 billion from the Department of Education, more than $600 million of which is earmarked for low-income school districts, which assists nearly 800,000 students.

In Pennsylvania, roughly $400 million also goes to help students with disabilities through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, also known as IDEA.

Details of the president's plan are few.

The Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, has raised fears of funding cuts, but there are reports that some responsibilities of the Department of Education would be absorbed by other federal agencies.

"I think there has to be a lot of planning, a lot of thought that needs to go into such a move. It can't be something done with just the stroke of a pen," said Chapin.

Matthew Gardner Kelly, who specializes in the minutia of school funding, also said underfunded districts like Philadelphia would take a serious blow.

"If you're taking away a source of funding that they count on, that is going to be really devastating and really kind of catastrophic," he said.

Action News also reached out to the union representing the Federal Department of Education employees for comment but have not heard back.