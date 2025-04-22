The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill last year that would make Hershey's Kisses the official state candy.

PA State Sen. Lisa Boscola wants to make PEEPS official state candy

The Just Born company in Bethlehem has been producing the marshmallow chicks since 1953.

HARRISBURG (WPVI) -- The competition for the official state candy of Pennsylvania is getting sticky.

State Senator Lisa Boscola, who represents the Lehigh Valley, plans to introduce legislation to designate PEEPS as the official state candy.

Boscola cited the candy's enduring cultural importance as a beloved American icon.

However, any pro-PEEPS legislation could face some opposition.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill last year that would make Hershey's Kisses the official state candy.

That push for Hershey's Kisses came from a group of students from the Council Rock School District in Bucks County, who were working on a project.