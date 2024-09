Pennsylvania House passes bill to make Hershey's Kisses the official state candy

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania could be getting even sweeter.

House lawmakers have advanced a bill that would make Hershey's Kisses the state's official candy.

The proposal now goes to the Senate.

The initial idea came from a group of students from Council Rock School District in Bucks County who were working on a civics project.