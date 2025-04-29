What latest poll numbers reveal about President Trump's agenda in first 100 days

Bill Ritter has more on the poll's findings about President Trump's approval rating in the first 100 days of his second term.

Bill Ritter has more on the poll's findings about President Trump's approval rating in the first 100 days of his second term.

Bill Ritter has more on the poll's findings about President Trump's approval rating in the first 100 days of his second term.

Bill Ritter has more on the poll's findings about President Trump's approval rating in the first 100 days of his second term.

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump is marking 100 days in office for his second administration on Tuesday and he has moved at breakneck speed to enact his agenda -- but do the latest polls reflect some pushback on his presidency?

He has taken on several issues -- including immigration and tariffs on other countries -- but the president has also come under fire from some Americans over some of his actions.

A new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll shows Trump with the lowest 100-day job approval rating of any president in the past 80 years. And the president is one for watching the polls.

Just 39% of those polled say they approved of the job the president is doing. His number is down 6% since February.

The president has been in this territory before. In fact, the previous low at this point was also held by Trump when his approvals plummeted to 42% in 2017.

Driving the reaction is the status of the economy -- which was a driving point of his campaign last year.

Of those polled, 53% say the economy has gotten worse since Trump took office. A whopping 72% said it is either very or somewhat likely his policies will cause a recession.

Many Americans are accusing the president of gambling with the future of the nation with his back-and-forth handling of tariffs.

When asked about the hot topics and other key issues - Trump got the highest marks for his work on immigration.

Numbers aside, the president still has the support of his constituents. Among people who voted for him in November, just 6% said they now regret it, while 94% said it was the right thing to do.

But only time will tell if that will continue if the economy doesn't rebound and hits a recession.

ALSO READ | 220 lawsuits in 100 days: Trump administration faces unprecedented legal blitz