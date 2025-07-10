What should you read next? Booked in Chestnut Hill offers some great choices for your summer reading

CHESTNUT HILL (WPVI) -- The minute a book lover finishes a great read there is a bit of dread: What should I read next? How do I find a new book I'll love?

As part of her own on-going quest, Action News anchor Tamala Edwards is going to start asking around.

Booked is a sweet little bookstore in Chestnut Hill.

The neighborhood, known for its genteel sociable main drag on Germantown Avenue, parks, and friendly neighbors, once had a number of book sellers.

But then suddenly, a few years ago, they had none.

Debra Gress Jansen, a lifelong resident and former teacher at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, changed that four years ago with when she opened Booked.

The bell over Booked's door is constantly ringing with old friends and newcomers looking to grab a new read.

And she has created a trend: There are now four other new places to get books on the Hill!

Debra shares the three titles she is pressing into customers hands right now and the young employees behind the counter added a few more.

We've got romance, speculative fiction meets Shakespeare, a spy thriller, a young adult stunner and an essay on beloved animals.

First up is "It's a Love Story" by Annabel Monaghan. It's a fizzy romance about how life and chance can surprise you.

The second pick is Christopher Moore's "Shakespeare for Squirrels."

"He took a 'Midsummer Night's Dream' and made it into a murder mystery," says Debra.

The third book is "Jane and Dan at the End of the World" by Colleen Oakley.

"Essentially, a husband and wife go on their anniversary dinner and boy, oh boy, do things go awry," says Debra. "It's a murder mystery, a little spy novel, espionage. It's fantastic."

Gress Jansen has two devoted young employees behind the counter and they each had a quick pick too.

Aidan says teens and kids alike will like "I'll Give You the Sun," by Jandy nelson, about a set of twins taking turns telling their story. And Giulia likes "Animals Strike Curious Poses" by Elena Passarello, pondering famous animals and why we love them so much.

For more information on Booked, visit: bookedch.com.

Get ready to turn the page!