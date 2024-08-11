Police have someone in custody, and have recovered a weapon.

1 dead, another injured in double stabbing in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double stabbing claimed the life of a man in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Whitaker Avenue at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

There they found a 46-year-old victim stabbed once in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second victim, an 82-year-old man, suffered a stab wound to the back.

He's in stable condition.

