Wildfire erupts in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest; campground evacuated

Chopper 6 was over a wildfire in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest on Friday.

SHAMONG TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A wildfire is burning in a heavily forested area of Burlington County, New Jersey.

It's happening near the Carranza Memorial Historic Site in the Wharton State Forest in Shamong Twp.

The blaze, dubbed the "Mines Spung Wildfire," is 100 acres in size and was 0% contained as of midday Friday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

The Lower Forge Campground has been evacuated. No structures are being threatened.

The Batona Trail is closed from Coranza Road and Bulldozer Road.

Officials say the first report of the fire came from a private aircraft flying over the area on Friday morning.

It's not yet known how the fire started.

The Forest Fire Service urges people not to fly drones in the area.

"If you fly, we can't!" officials said in a social media post.