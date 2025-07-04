Wildwood lifeguards learn to be 'Sun Smart' this summer

Wildwood Beach Patrol Captain Ed Schneider is making sun safety a top priority for lifeguards with the help of the RDK Melanoma Foundation.

Wildwood Beach Patrol Captain Ed Schneider is making sun safety a top priority for lifeguards with the help of the RDK Melanoma Foundation.

Wildwood Beach Patrol Captain Ed Schneider is making sun safety a top priority for lifeguards with the help of the RDK Melanoma Foundation.

Wildwood Beach Patrol Captain Ed Schneider is making sun safety a top priority for lifeguards with the help of the RDK Melanoma Foundation.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Captain Ed Schneider has over 35 years of experience with the Wildwood Beach Patrol and can remember a time when lifeguards were less cognizant of the dangers of the sun.

Recently, he was invited to attend a presentation by the Richard David Kann (RDK) Melanoma Foundation. The lesson in sun safety was being held by St. Laurentius School and Holy Name Church in Fishtown, Philadelphia.

There, Schneider met Sue Diverio, Executive Director Of Education & Operations at the RDK Melanoma Foundation. They agreed it would be a great idea to bring this presentation to lifeguards on the Wildwood Beach Patrol.

Diverio presented her lesson on how to be 'Sun Smart,' with the word 'SMART' being an acronym. It emphasizes the need to (S) seek shade, (M) moisturize with SPF, (A) apply sunscreen, (R) remember protective clothing, and (T) time your exposure and limit time in the sun.

In addition, the Wildwood Beach Patrol acquired new sun-safe uniforms for its lifeguards, which were made by the company, Raypella.

To learn more about sun safety, visit the website for the RDK Melanoma Foundation.

To learn more about the Wildwood Beach Patrol, visit their Facebook page.

RELATED: How the Coast Guard answers the call from Philadelphia to Atlantic City