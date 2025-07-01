BreakingJury to go home for the day | Diddy trial updates
How the Coast Guard answers the call from Philadelphia to Atlantic City

ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Tuesday, July 1, 2025 9:00PM
How the Coast Guard answers the call from Philly to Atlantic City
See how members of the United States Coast Guard are prepared to conduct search and rescue operations from the Delaware River to the Atlantic Ocean.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey and PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- From Philadelphia to Atlantic City and beyond, brave members of the United States Coast Guard take to the sea and sky to perform search and rescues.

Action News took an inside look at what it's like to wear the uniform.

First, we take you to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City to check out a rescue helicopter and see what kinds of tools are used to conduct rescues.

Next, we visit the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay to see what kinds of operations members conduct by boat.

Watch the video above to learn more about these maritime missions that the Coast Guard prepares for right in our backyard.

